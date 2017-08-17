KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain calls for the unity of all Muslim League factions claiming that disarray of factions would harm the country.

Shujaat further mentioned that he is on a mission to unite Muslim League factions and will going to meet Muslims League leaders in great interest of Pakistan.

The PML-Q chief expressed these views while talking to the media men at Karachi International Airport on Wednesday. Other PML-Q leaders including Tariq Bashir Chema and party activists were also present on the occasion.

Country had been put in troubles and all the Muslims Leagues leaders should come together for the sake of Pakistan. I am out here with the agenda to bring all on one plate form and going to meet various leaders during my two days stay in Karachi including Ghous Ali Shah and Pir Pagara, informed Shujaat. He said that since long some elements were conspiring against the unity of Muslim League factions but it the time we should come together to safe our country.

Talking about the Model Town incident, PML-Q chief said that Model Town case is a very important case in which about 14 people were killed. And I think Nawaz Shairf was punished from Almighty Allah in this case, said Shujaat adding that people those were crying conspiracy should now disclose who is conspiring against them.

The PML-Q leader further informed that no meeting is scheduled with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) while party was also not in contact with former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

To a question about alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari in the previous elections, he said alliances are formed and broken and is part of politics.

Talking about the law and order situation of Karachi, he said that credit for peace in Karachi goes to Pakistan Army.

Later, PML-Q Shujaat along with Asad Junijo called on with Ghous Ali Shah. During the meeting both the leaders discussed various issues including current situation of country and unification of Muslims League factions.

Talking to the media men after meeting, PML-Q chief said we are making speedy contact with various leaders of the Muslims League while PML-Nawaz and PPP leaders were also in contact with us. Soon these parties would be in our alliance, he added.

Ghous Ali Shah said that PML-Q chief is on the mission to bring all the Muslim League faction on a platform and assure him complete support in this regard. Muslim League is a force and only party that can bring the country from hot water.