MUZAFFARGARH - In a unique decision, an Additional District and Sessions court sentenced two drug-peddlers to serving as sanitary staffer and put them at the disposal of the Municipal Committee Alipur.

Both the convicts will work as sanitary staff for a year under the Municipal Committee.

Alipur Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Fawad Arif pronounced the verdict while disposing of a case of two drug-peddlers. Both the drug-peddlers -Qaiser Abbas and Fayyaz Hussain were ordered to join the sanitary staff of the MC Alipur to keep the city clean.

The court also asked the MC Chief Officer to submit a report fortnightly about work performance of the convicts. The accused had assured the court that they want to quit the ugly trade.