PESHAWAR - As many as 1,52,000 registered voters would cast their votes on Wednesday in the by-election on vacant seats of village and neighbourhood councils in fourteen districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements for holding of the by-election on the stated vacant seats of the local bodies and election materials have been sent to the respective polling stations.

The polling, being held amid tight security arrangements, would start at 8 am and would continue till 5 pm without any break. The returning officers would announce election results on May 19.

The districts where the by-elections are being held include Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, Batagram, Swat, Buner, Shangla and Upper Dir.

According to the ECP, around 1,52,000 registered voters would exercise their right to vote in the by-polls for which 132 polling stations and 362 polling booth have been setup. Besides, 135 presiding officers, 362 assistant presiding officers and 362 polling officers have also been appointed for the purpose.

The provincial election commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed has requested voters to come to polling stations and cast their votes without any fear as foolproof security arrangements have been made in this regard.

The Election Commission has directed the KP government for announcing holidays at local level in the concerned villages and neighbourhood councils.