ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court said on Monday that civil servants cannot refuse to follow government orders and the disobedience was not acceptable at all.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed this while hearing Quetta blast case. Seventy people, mostly lawyers, were killed and over 80 injured in a bomb blast in Quetta on August 8, 2016.

Former chief justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali had taken suo moto notice of the blast on a note of registrar which contained details of the Quetta bomb blast.

Advocate General Balochistan Amanullah Kanrani told the bench that after the last year’s blast, the provincial government had set up a trauma centre in Civil Hospital Quetta. He, however, said that when surgeons and senior doctors were asked to perform duty at the trauma centre, they refused and said the junior doctors should be assigned the duty at the trauma centre. He requested the bench to pass an order in that regard.

Justice Khosa said, “If the doctors are transferred and assigned duty they cannot refuse to do so. Civil servants cannot be given the choice to refuse the government order”.

He asked the advocate general that they have powers to take measures and negotiate with the doctors. The judge said: “We wish we can solve all the problems. If we do this, then it is said that the court is not respecting the separation of powers.”

Justice Dost Muhammad said that the country was passing through a serious crisis and the doctors and everyone should help the country. Justice Khosa said that if they (doctors) do not like the transfer or job assigned to them then they should resign and go home.

He said that they had observed the functioning of the trauma centre at the Civil Hospital Quetta was hitting snags, but added, they do not like to intervene at this stage.

The advocate general Balochistan said that two endowment funds had been created for the treatment and welfare of heirs of the injured and martyred lawyers.

He said for the treatment of the injured lawyers Rs250 million had been earmarked and a notification had been issued. Similarly, endowment funds of Rs250 million had been established for the welfare of the martyred lawyers.

Kanrani informed the court that Abdul Malik Kasi had donated a land (for plots) for martyred lawyers’ families. He said that after the transfer of the land to the Balochistan Bar Association, the provincial government would develop the plots.

He said the issue of jobs to the family members of the martyred lawyers could not be resolved as the public jobs were filled after the legal process and it could not be dished out without merit.

Hamid Khan, representing families of the Quetta blast victims, told the court that a committee of Balochistan judges had been constituted. He said that six issues including the endowment funds for the children of the slain and the injured lawyers, procurement of plots for the lawyers’ families and the commission report on the Quetta blast had been finalised.

He said the treatment of the injured lawyers was settled satisfactorily as some progress had been made in this regard. He said that draft trust deed would be adopted for the two endowment funds. He said the trust deed would be submitted to the Balochistan government for regularisation in the future.

The case was adjourned till November 27.