GWADAR - Chief Secretary Balochistan Aurangzeb Haque stated on Monday that the completion of multibillion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)and Gwadar Port will bring new avenues of progress and prosperity in the whole region.

Gwadar will emerge as a modern City of the world with the completion of Gwadar Master Plan, he stated while chairing a high-level moot regarding to Gwadar Smart Port master plan.

High officials attended the moot including Additional Chief Secretary Qamar Mashood, Director General of Gwadar Development Department, Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Dostein Jamaldini and others.

They discussed different matters regarding Gwadar Master Plan upgradation, various aspects of smart City projects and presented suggestions accordingly.

The project of Railway tracks and highways under CPEC projects will revamp travelling facilities not only in the province but in the country, stated the participants.