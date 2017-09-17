Quetta - Renouncing violence, Baloch Republican Army (BRA) commanders along with their eight men surrendered before tribal elite Muhammad Ismail Paharri in Balochistan’s Dera Bugti on Saturday.

The former militants pledged to remain loyal to Pakistan till their last breath and strive to work for the prosperity and development of the country.

BRA commanders Abdullah and Noor Muhammad alias Chutta had laid down arms along with their eight aides under the government’s reconciliatory policy.

The militants once attacking security forces are now joining the national mainstream under the government policy on fast track and so far nearly 1500 Baloch militants have joined the circle, an official said.

Talking to commanders, Wadera Ismail Paharri said the mature Baloch people must not be influenced by the propaganda of foreign agents to spoil the future of their new generations.

He asked them not to waste their energies in fighting security forces and join the mainstream leading a peaceful life in the province. The ex-BRA commanders Wadera Abdullah and Noor Muhammad, expressing their views on the occasion, said they were grateful to Pakistan Army, Frontier Constabulary and Balochistan government who gave them respect.

“We pledge to remain loyal citizens of Pakistan till our last breath,” claimed the former militants, adding they would now educate their children to take part in making Pakistan a prosperous country.

“We were on wrong path and had been tricked,” accepted the former Ferrari commanders, and appealed to other commanders to join the national mainstream.

The Ferrari commanders were involved in attacks on security forces and gas pipelines and in other subversive acts. The commanders laid down their arms in a ceremony.