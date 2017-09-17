PESHAWAR - The district administration of Peshawar launched a crackdown against women beggars and handed over twenty such women to Dar-ul-Kafala. The administration said in a statement that District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan had directed the crackdown after receiving complaints that beggars from Punjab had arrived in Peshawar and were bothering citizens in different bazaars and bus stands of the city. The nazim asked the Director Social Welfare Younas Afridi to take action against professional beggars across the city.

The director social welfare along with Station House Officer Gulbahar Police Station and women police visited different bazaars of Peshawar and arrested twenty female beggars. They handed over the arrested beggars to Dar-ul-Kafala. Dar-ul-Kafala is an institution in Peshawar which provides technical training to beggar women.