ISLAMABAD - A special three-member inquiry committee has submitted its first report in the Supreme Court regarding illegal appointments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), The Nation has learnt.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that the NAB had issued show cause notices to more than 100 officials including four director-generals in illegal appointment cases two months ago.

The sources said that the inquiry committee could only scrutinize the appointment cases of over 50 officers of grade-18 and submitted its report to SC with the recommendations for further action in this regard.

The apex court had formed the three-member inquiry committee with the task to examine the appointments, promotions, deputations, and absorptions made in the bureau since 1999 at every level.

The inquiry committee had been notified under the chair of the Establishment Division secretary while NAB Director General Human Resource Malik Shakeel and member of Federal Public Service Commission Habibullah Khattak as members. The Supreme Court had asked the committee to scrutinize cases of four DGs who were appointed during the tenure of former caretaker prime minister Mir Hazar Khan Khoso.

The apex court, while adjudicating the matter related to appointments, postings, and transfers made by the caretaker government, had declared them illegal, but the four DGs continue to work in the NAB.

A member of the committee told The Nation that the committee had asked the NAB employees to provide their complete documents and prove that they had been appointed on merit.

He said that the committee had also recorded the statements of junior officers and went through their educational credentials and appointment cases.

He said that during the hearing of the case of illegal appointments in the NAB, Establishment Division Secretary Tahir Shahbaz told the Supreme Court in his capacity as head of the previous inquiry committee that a few NAB officers provided their record to the committee, which was found missing from the NAB human resource record. He said that the officers have the right to be given the hearing opportunity.

The apex court agreed with the arguments of Tahir Shahbaz and constituted a new committee headed by the Establishment Division secretary with the instruction to hear the remaining officers’ cases and submit its report to the court within three months.

Earlier, the apex court had also sacked the four NAB DGs in the light of previous probe committee’s report.