ISLAMABAD - Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) is likely to meet next week to discuss matter of ‘controversial’ provisional results of the population census.

“Sind representative will again raise concerns regarding the results of population census in different areas of the province,” sources said in the IPC ministry.

A representative from the Sindh province in last meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the results of population census in many of its areas. He also demanded of the Statistic Division to show ‘personal information’ of census.

Sources said that the Sindh province will again raise the issue with the demand to discuss the matter in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI). “The issue might not be resolved in the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) so it will be taken up with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in CCI,” he said.

The upcoming IPPC meeting will discuss almost same issues which could not be properly resolved in its previous meeting. “The provinces were also asked in previous meeting to submit their reservations in ten days so that it could be forwarded to the prime minister,” he said. According to the provisional results, Pakistan’s population has reached 207.8 million with an increase of 57 per cent since 1998.

In the last 36 years, the population grew by 146.6 per cent and a declining trend was observed in the growth rate of Sindh. The smaller provinces - (KP, Balochistan) and FATA saw an increase in population growth, according to the provisional summary results of the 6th population and housing census-2017. Pakistan conducted its first census in 1951, second in 1961, third in 1972, fourth census in 1981 and fifth in March 1998. According to the constitution, it is mandatory to conduct census after every 10 years.