Quetta - The abducted son of former JUI-F senator Human Das was recovered from Kalat on Saturday.

“My son has been recovered from Kalat and has left for Dera Murad Jamali,” confirmed Human Das, father of Wekram Kumar who was kidnapped by unidentified armed men. Hindu trader Wekram Kumar was abducted from Rice Mill area in Dera Murad Jamali on May 21.

Wekram, however, did not disclose that whether he was released after payment of ransom or freed with the efforts of tribal elites and clerics. The JUI-F’s former senator also kept mum over the recovery of his son. The news of recovery made the relatives of Wekram jubilant who had arrived at Human Das home to rejoice. The abduction of trader had sent a wave of panic among people especially non-Muslims who felt insecure and held demonstrations to protest the kidnapping.