QUETTA - The issue of occupying Panjgur Library and Officers Club by influential people raised in the Balochistan Assembly on Saturday. Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri assured the lawmakers that the government would take stern action against land mafia and sought report from the officers concerned. The session was started with Shahida Rauf in the chair. Speaking on a point of order, Dr Shama Ishaq of National Party, raised the issue, saying some influential people wanted to grab public property. Health Minister Rehmat Saleh Baloch, who is elected from that area, alleged that an ex-provincial minister and his nephew, who is deputy director of agriculture, were involved in land grabbing.

He made an appeal to the chief minister to look into the matter and get the land freed. Zehri ordered Panjgur deputy commissioner and other officials concerned to submit a detailed report to him. The chief minister assured the lawmakers that he would take action against the people responsible for it.