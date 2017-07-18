BAHAWALPUR - The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)'s Bahawalpur Campus started BS Computer Science Programme for the fall 2017 session as a modern computer lab has been inaugurated in the campus.

The lab has been linked to the Allama Iqbal Open University Main Campus' Computer Science Department and Central Library where students will be provided lectures through video link.

Computer Science Department Chairman Dr Nazeer A Sanghi said that after District Dera Ghazi Khan and Umar Kot of Sindh province, its Cholistan Campus has started special programme while Bahawalpur-based students will be given special discount on the admissions.

Dr Sanghi said in a video link address that the students who passed FA, FSc in second division are eligible for the admission. He added that Allama Iqbal Open University's BS Computer Science programme will be comprised of 8 semesters and different specialisation which includes information technology, general programmes and networking.

All of these programmes are fully approved from HEC. He further said that students of Sindh and Dera Ghazi Khan are already taking benefit of the programme, he said. He added that in BS Programme, modern standards have been taken into consideration.