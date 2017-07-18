LODHRAN - Better cooperation between the bar-bench will not only be helpful in the provision of speedy justice but will also mitigate problems being confronted by the oppressed segments of society.

Lahore High Court's Multan Bench Justice Ameenuddin Khan stated while addressing lawyers of the District Bar Council here the other day. District and Sessions Judge Malik Munir Ahmed Joyia and Additional District and Sessions Judges were also present on the occasion.

DBA President Mehar Bilal Masood welcomed the establishment of labour and consumer courts in the district. He pointed out that special quota should be fixed for Lodhran lawyers in Punjab Civil Services (Judicial) exams. He demanded approval of residential colony for lawyers in the district. He also demanded DSJ Malik Munir Joyia to order increase in height of the boundary wall of the judicial complex. Mr Joyia assured the bar president of informing the higher authorities of the lawyers' demands. On the occasion, Mr Joyia said that positive attitude of the local bar members will help mitigate litigants' problems.

Earlier, Justice Ameenuddin inaugurated the newly-constructed family/guardian court building in Lodhran district. He also visited the court room, playground, cafeteria and other departments.