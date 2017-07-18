MULTAN - Chairman of Awaam Raaj Party (ARP) Jamshed Dasti declared on Monday his party would raise voice against discrimination with South Punjab and a big public meeting would be held in Multan in September.

Talking to a delegation of Awami Students Federation, he pointed out that Saraiki region is faced with multiple problems and the people are deprived of healthcare, education and all other major facilities. He maintained that the rulers neglected South Punjab and declined to resolve problems faced by the farmers of the region. He claimed that the entire funds of South Punjab are being spent on upper Punjab as a result of which unemployment, lawlessness and poverty increased in this area. He said that highly educated youth wandered here and there in search of jobs while holding their degrees but to no avail. He asked people farmers, students and all other residents of South Punjab to support ARP as they had tried local politicians time and again. "They get vote from the residents of Saraiki region but obey the throne of Lahore," he maintained.

He said that entire nation stood united against terrorism and backed security forces. He added that the sacrifices rendered by the nation and security forces would not go futile. He strongly condemned Peshawar terrorist attack and said the days of the terrorists had been numbered.

He said that the activists of the Awami Students Federation were real strength of the ARP. He declared that all out efforts would be made to further organise the students wing. He declared that ARP would raise voice for the rights of the youth at all platforms.