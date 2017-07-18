GUJRANWALA - The District Council has passed a resolution in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif amid sloganeering of "Go Nawaz Go" by the opposition here on Monday.

DC Vice Chairman Ejaz Ahmed Proya presented a resolution in favour of the PM while opposition members started making noise and chanting slogans "Go Nawaz Go". However, the DC assembly passed the resolution although the protest was in full swing by the opposition members. Chairman Mazhar Qayyum Nahra had to switch off mikes and announced dinner to get rid of the situation.

Cases against corrupt officials: Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Ilyas Gill ordered registration of cases against six government officials allegedly involved in corruption and misuse of power here the other day.

According to official sources, citizens submitted applications to the ACE against Secretary union council Rizwan, Patwari Bashir Ahmed, police constable Irfan Ali, SI Muhammad Shafi, Patwari Muhammad Anwar and education clerk Farzand Ali for receiving bribe and misusing their authority. An inquiry was launched which proved them guilty of the allegations levelled against them.

The ACE director ordered to register cases against them.