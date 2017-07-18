SIALKOT - A local trader was killed while his wife and two daughters sustained serious injuries when the roof of their room caved in during heavy rain in Sialkot city's congested Nishat Park locality on Monday.

Habibullah, his wife Hassan Jan, daughters Afia (4) and Humaira (2) were asleep when the roof collapsed. The rescuers pulled out the dead body and the injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, where their condition was stated to be critical.