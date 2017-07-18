Toba Tek Singh - Revenue officers or Patwaris continued their strike and sit-in all over the district for ninth consecutive day on Monday.

The Anjuman Patwarian office bearers told reporters that Punjab government had accepted their demands after their protest in 2015 but they never implemented its promise. They announced to continue strike till the acceptance of the demands. Punjab Teachers Union district office-bearers led by President Ramzan Gujjar also staged a sit-in along with the Patwaris at Gojra to show solidarity with them.

CHURCH OPENS: A church was inaugurated on Monday in Chak 300/JB Jerusalem under the auspices of Islamabad Bible Believing Group. Group's central representatives Robinson John, Mrs Robinson John, Fr Asif Lawrence, Sheron Robinson and Boota Mukhtar addressed the participants. They announced that besides the church, a Sunday school, a sewing training centre for women, and an adult education school will also be started with the church. They also said that a free tuition centre is also being launched in the village.

ACCIDENT: A government contractor belonging to Okara died here on Monday in a road accident. Rajana police said 40 years old Allah Yar was constructing Pirmahal tehsel complex building. He was on way to Rajana from Pirmahal by a motorcycle which collided with a bicycle. As a result, he fell on the road and received head injury. He was being rushed to Toba DHQ Hospital but he succumbed to the wounds on the way. Cyclist Hanif of Chak 258-GB also sustained serious injuries. He was admitted to Rajana Rural Health Centre.

SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide here on Monday. According to Gojra city police, 38 years old Najma, wife of Allah Rakha of Gulshan Mahmood Park, took poison after quarreling with her in-laws. She was taken to Gojra THQ Hospital but she expired after a few hours.