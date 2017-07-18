OKARA - A lady farm-worker along with her husband set ablaze the house of another woman after quarrel over a petty issue.

According to police sources, Mumtaz Bibi and Aasiya Bibi, residents of Tibba Tughrel, a suburban area of Mandi Ahmadabad, had a quarrel over some petty issue. After an exchange of harsh hot words Mumtaz Bibi went to field for labour. In her absence, Aasiya along with her husband allegedly set ablaze the house of Mumtaz. Resultantly, the fire reduced the whole house into ashes. The Mandi Ahmadabad Police have registered a case against the couple under section 436 PPC on the complaint of the affected woman.