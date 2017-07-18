KASUR - Police claimed to have arrested a Pir along four disciples for digging an old grave in search of some hidden treasure here the other day.

According to police, Pir Aftab alias Wattoo dreamt about of some hidden treasure in an old grave at his house. He along with four of his disciples started digging the grave. On information, the Kanganpur Police reached the spot and arrested Pir with disciples. Police registered a case against them for desecrating grave.

Woman attempts suicide

A woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming toxic chemical while another was recovered dead from Kanganpur Canal here the other day.

According to police, Mafia Bibi was married to Nasir Ali some years back. The couple used to quarrel with each other over minor issues. Being fed up with every day quarrel, Mafia Bibi consumed toxic chemical. Her condition deteriorated soon after drinking the substance and she was shifted to DHQ Hospital. The Kasur Saddr Police are investigating.

In another incident, police recovered the dead body of a woman from Kanganpur Canal. Police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.