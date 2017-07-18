LAYYAH - Demanding resignation from Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan People's Party took out a "Go Nawaz Go Rally" which started from Tehsil Karor, Fetehpur and culminated at District Press Club here on Monday.

PPP workers chanted slogans carrying placards inscribed with against words against Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. Addressing the rally, deputy opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Shahabuddin Sehar said that after the joint investigation team (JIT)'s report, Nawaz Sharif has no more right to stay put. He said that the PPP would continue protest till the PM's resignation.

PPP District President Malik Ramzan Bhullar said that the PML-N had no values and ethics. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif had stated earlier that if the JIT report appeared against him, he will resign but now the PML-N wanted to collapse the democratic system. The PPP leader added that his party would enhance protest if Nawaz Sharif denied resigning.

Ch Inamul Haq Advocate, Qazi Ahsan and other PPP leader also addressed the rally. Due to tension in local office bearers of PPP, divisional sectary general Ghulam Fareed Khan Mirani, District Sectary General Dr Javed Iqbal and Malik Iftikhar Thind arranged another Go Nawaz Go rally from District Press Club to TDA Chowk. The rally participants chanted slogans demanding resignation of PM Nawaz Sharif.