BAHAWALNAGAR - Residents of Kali Budhi, Minchinabad protested against Xen Development Munir Abbasi for allegedly devouring funds released for digging drainage lines in the area.

Talking to The Nation, Ali Raza Bhatti, Talha, Aslam, Rai Nawaz and others said that National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) had started digging the drainage lines but left the work incomplete. They alleged that Xen Development Munir Abbasi stopped the work after receiving bribe from influential persons of the area as they did not want sewer trench pass outside their houses. They added that the officials had forged documents citing completion of work but in actuality, the work has been left incomplete. They demanded Bahawalnagar deputy commissioner to take notice of the officials' corruption and punish the culprits.

Assistant Commissioner Shahid Nadeem Rana told Media that there were several petrol pumps on the way of drainage lines which caused delay in completion of their digging. He said that the Development and Irrigation Departments were informed about the issue and it would be addressed soon.

When Xen Development Munir Abbasi was contacted for his comment, did not attend the call.