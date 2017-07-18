SIALKOT - Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan Babur Girgin along with Bosnian Ambassador Nedim Makarevic will inaugurate the newly-established "Pak-Bosnia International School" here on Tuesday (today).

The inaugural ceremony will be held at village Aallo Mahaar, Daska tehsil. Pak Bosnia International School project Chairman Dr FR Fazli told the newsmen on Monday that the Turkish and Bosnian organisations have established this state-of-the-art school to provide modern quality education to local students at primary level.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Austria in Pakistan Dr Brigitta Blaha and Bosnian Ambassador Nedim Makarevic will visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot during a visit on Tuesday (today). Both the Ambassadors will witness different processes of production of sports goods, readymade garments and surgical instruments.