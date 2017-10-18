ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its ruling in disqualification reference against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader MNA Ayesha Gulalai filed by the party chief Imran Khan allegedly for defying orders.

A four-member commission headed the Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retired), Sardar Mohammad Raza Khan, heard the case and is expected to announce the verdict on October 24.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel Sikander Mohmand stated that Gulalai had announced that she was leaving the PTI but later retracted from her statement.

Mohmand went on to argue that she did not have to present a written resignation to leave the party, following which the bench inquired about the formal procedure to leave the party.

The PTI chief’s counsel maintained that as per the party constitution, there was no set of defined rules that governed resignation from party membership adding that the party chief reserved the right to expel a member.

“Gulalai leaving the party but not leaving assembly membership is not possible as per the party Constitution,” said the lawyer.

He further stated that after the declaration from Imran Khan, Gulalai’s assembly membership should be annulled.

However, presenting his argument, Gulalai’s lawyer Barrister Masroor denied the PTI accusations stating that there was a distinct difference between expressing the desire to leave the party and actually resigning.

Pointing to the PTI, Masroor stated that the party leaders had also announced to resign from parliament in 2014. Gulalai never resigned from the party, adding that she would continue to serve the party in the National Assembly. The PTI Chairman, Imran Khan, in a notice sent to Gulalai had stated that she was in defiance of party terms according to Article 63 A (1) of the constitution.

The notice, dated August 28, states that Gulalai had publically resigned from the party on August 1 and did not vote for the party’s designated candidate in the prime minister’s elections on August 1.

Gulalai had revealed her plans to leave the PTI early August after accusing PTI chief of harassment and corruption.