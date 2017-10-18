ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the impact of the GSP-Plus regime on Pakistan's trade.

Various issues related to further strengthening Pakistan-EU trade partnership and securing greater market access for Pakistani products also came under discussion.

The meeting while reviewing the overall impact of GSP-Plus regime expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory in trade volume which recorded an increase of 38.55 percent since 2013. The meeting was informed that the GSP-Plus facility has enhanced eligibility of Pakistani products for duty-free access on additional 66 percent EU’s tariff lines and provided a level playing field to our goods vis-à-vis similar products from competitors who have very liberal arrangements with the EU countries.

It was informed that various measures including setting up of a Treaty Implementation Cell, the establishment of Independent National Commission on Human Rights, activation of Commissions on Women as well as Children Rights and several legislations passed by the federal and provincial assemblies have contributed significantly to improving country's image internationally.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations for a 2nd biennial review of the facility which would be held in January 2018.

The prime minister directed that all stakeholders including the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others should work together in resolving issues to further cement Pak-EU trade partnership and secure greater access for the Pakistani products in the international market.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, SAPM on Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials attended the meeting.