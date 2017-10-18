LAHORE - The floor of the Punjab Assembly yesterday echoed with the issue of Khatme Nabuwwat as the members demanded due punishment to the guilty of amending the constitutional provision about the oath of the parliamentarians on the finality of the prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad(SAW).

Although the government has reversed the amendment to its previous form, yet the provincial legislators wanted the issue to be taken to its logical end as conversion of ‘oath’ into a ‘declaration’ appears to have been made by design and not by mistake.

The 32nd session of Punjab Assembly commenced 65 minutes late of the fixed time of 10am with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair.

The house did not take more than two questions on Religious Affairs Department while it left over the other questions on Irrigation Department due to absence of the minister concerned.

The burning issue in Assembly remained oath of the Khatme Nabuwwat and the televised statement of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on the status of Qadiyanis who did not accept Holy Prophet (SAW) as the last prophet of Allah.

On the private members day treasury member Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, JI MPA Dr Waseem Akhtar, Leader of the Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, treasury member Mian Muhammad Rafiq and the law minister spoke on the issue. They strongly reacted to the amendment in question (which stands reversed now) and wanted name of the culprit to be made public and punishment to him.

The law minister committed to the house that the government will act in letter and spirit on whatever the committee formed. Rana Sana explaining his position on the televised statement said that he had firm faith in the finality of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as it was the basic article of faith of every Muslim. He said in his statement he had mentioned about constitutional rights to practise religion by the minorities however he did not favour allowing this religious freedom to Qadiyani since deviating from their status as outside the ambit of Islam, they were using Islamic articles of faith which could not be tolerated. He said his statement in the TV talk show was misconstrued.

Maulana Ilyas Chinioti came down very hard on Qadiyanis and said, “We must condemn them at every forum. People who plotted to make amendment in the oath will not be allowed to fulfill nefarious designs. He also rejected induction of Qadiyanis in any department including the army. He also demanded inclusion of column in the National ID card for faith in Khatme Nabuwwat. He was of the view that the people making amendment in the oath had committed a national crime so they should be awarded punishment accordingly. He laid stress on making the committee report public and as well as name of perpetrator.

Dr Waseem Akhtar said the confusion still persisted on the issue and the results would be disastrous if the same was not seriously addressed at the earliest. Quoting Raja Zafarul Haq, he said Raja himself had stated that amendment was deliberately brought in. He called for making name of the culprit public.

Mian Mahmoodur Rashid also called for disclosing name of the culprit. Addressing the law minister, he advised him to take care while speaking on such sensitive matters and said what the law minister stated had inflamed the whole nation.

The house carried with one voice a resolution to maintain the subsidy on fertilizers. It passed another resolution with amendment for directing the commercial attachés in the Pakistani missions abroad through the federal government, for fixing target for the export of rice and potatoes in the country of their posting.

The house also took up the issue of protesting farmers who had cultivated sugarcane on seven lakh acre of land but three sugar mills had been shifted from their area to South Punjab. Members on both sides after brief exchange of harsh words, agreed that the matter should be negotiated with growers.

Treasury member Ghayyasud Din on a privilege motion lamented over the police torture on him and his other family members. The opposition on it held a token boycott of the house against the police highhandedness. The session was adjourned till 10am Wednesday.