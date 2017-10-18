ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Technology Anusha Rehman said on Tuesday that “we are rigorously pursuing our agenda of accelerated digitization and committed to taking our IT exports to $10 billion with dynamic and vibrant policy measures by 2020”.

She said this while chairing a board of directors meeting of Pakistan software board here in Islamabad. Federal Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member IT Syed Raza Ali Shah, MD PSEB Syed Iftikhar Hussain Shah, Member HRD Tahir Mushtaq and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

Rehman said that “today, we can proudly say that we have successfully created an enabling environment for the IT industry and SMEs. Our IT remittances have grown phenomenally during the last few years. Now the goal of the ministry and PSEB is to increase IT exports to $10 billion by 2020”.

She said that “we have initiated different support programmes including participation in international IT exhibitions with IT companies, local IT events, meetings with foreign IT investors, CMMI training and certification, capacity building through internships and training, infrastructural development projects, and special incentive package for startups to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship to materialize our vision”.

The minister urged IT companies to report their foreign remittances under specific state bank’s code so that an accurate picture of IT exports of Pakistan could be aggregated. The PSEB budget proposals were also approved by the board.