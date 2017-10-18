ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— which is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — of violating the election code in NA-4 Peshawar where by-polls are scheduled for October 26.

Addressing a news conference, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid said that the PML-N and the PTI were using state machinery and development projects to attract voters. She said that PML-N’s Amir Muqam and PTI’s provincial ministers were using development projects as baits to win voters.

“We are not against the development projects but they should be announced at a proper time but not on the eve of the elections. These two parties are misusing state resources,” she said.

The candidates contesting for the NA Peshawar seat are Arbab Amir Ayub of PTI, Asad Gulzar Khan of PPP, Khushdil Khan of the Awami National Party, Nasir Khan Musazai of PML-N, Wasil Farooq Jan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Mohammad Shafiq Ameeni of Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan and independent candidates Amanullah Khan Afridi, Liaqat Ali Khan, Dr Mubashir Khan, Samiullah, Shaukat Khan Mohmand, Ziaur Rehman, Farhan Qaiser, Mohammad Tanveer and Maulana Waheed Alam.

Rubina Khalid said that PTI chief Imran Khan has destroyed traditions of KP province and contaminated politics with his foul and abusive language against political leaders.

She said that Khan was busy in a musical show in Islamabad when the blood of innocent children of Army Public School Peshawar was being spilled by “his supporters, the Taliban”.

The lawmaker said that PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Peshawar on October 22. “This seat has been a stronghold of the ANP but we will put up a fight,” she said.

She alleged that the PML-N and the PTI had misused their power in the centre and in the province many times to support their candidates.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of the issue and stop the two parties from hoodwinking the masses,” she said.

Khalid said that the PPP will perform well in the NA-4 polls and will also do better in the next general election. “It will not be like 2013 polls anymore. We will perform much better,” she claimed.