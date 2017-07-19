Quetta - Unidentified gunmen shot dead two people and wounded another man on Kasi Road late Tuesday.

The deceased were named as Kalim Shah and Atif and the wounded was Aminullah. According to police, unidentified armed motorcyclist targeted the victims near Noor Mosque, wounding them critically.

They were rushed to Quetta Civil Hospital where Kalim Shah and Atif succumbed to wounds. Hospital spokesman Dr Waseem confirmed the deaths while he said the wounded was out of danger.

Backed by Balochistan FC, lawmen rushed to the site. No one claimed the responsibility till filing of this report. Police say they have launched an investigation.