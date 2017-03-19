SADIQABAD - PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is committed to lead the youth in politics to change the current nepotistic political system and provide better future to the younger generations.

PPP leader Makhdoom Usman Mehmood said in conversation with members of a delegation here the other day.

He said that the PPP leadership launched efforts for reorganisation and revival of the party across Punjab, adding the revival campaign is getting positive response from the public.

Similarly, PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood is also working day and night for strengthening the party network in RY Khan district, he added.

He claimed that the PPP is representative party of the lower class, adding future belongs to the PPP.

SUGARCANE CULTIVATORS'

WOES HIGHLIGHTED

The sugarcane cultivators are faced with numerous problems as the government has not increased support price of the sugarcane crops for the last four years.

UC chairmen Malik Sajid Mehmood, Hassan Anwar Sheikh, Malik Ahmed Ali and Habibur Rehman stated while talking to media here the other day.

They said that the government behaviour towards sugarcane cultivators is like step-motherly. They said the sugarcane cultivators are forced to sell their crops on the rates fixed four years earlier. "The government, which is exploiting the growers' rights, will face a historic defeat in the next general elections in the tehsil," they claimed.

They also criticised the government for its indifferent to the public woes, saying the government has not completed even a single developmental project in the area.