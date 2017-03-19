MULTAN - Chief of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the nation to rise against blasphemy and disseminate a clear message that blasphemy will not be tolerated whatsoever.

Talking to journalists here after addressing an ulema and traders convention held at Jamia Darul Uloom Rahimia in connection with 100 year celebrations of JUI on Saturday, he said that the JUI is not opposed to latest knowledge. "A wrong impression is being created about the ulema that they are against contemporary knowledge. It is just baseless," he said. He said that the JUI-F is striving for the enforcement of Islamic code, asking the parliamentarians to make decisions in light of Quran and Sunnah. He said that the Halal Food Authority law is enacted due to the JUI-F efforts. "Had the Ulema not been in the parliament, the nation would have been fed with haram," he claimed.

He said that the JUI-F talks about a prosperous Pakistan and a thriving economy. He added that the JUI-F is the only party that possesses the largest street power besides representation in the parliament and it's fighting for public rights on this platform.

He asked the clerics to prepare for participation in the celebrations to mark 100 years completion of the JUI next month in Peshawar. He said that politics have been done by the prophets and clerics are their successors. He stressed on the clerics to play an active role and develop courage and confidence in the masses so that they could get rid of fear of waderas, landlords and the influential people.

He said that the foundation of JUI-F is not raised on sectarianism and it believes in unity of Ummah. He said that many people served as the slaves of the British but the elders of the JUI-F fought for the liberation.

CELLPHONES SHOP LOOTED

Unidentified armed outlaws robbed a mobile phone shop on Kutchehry Road in broad daylight on Saturday and made off with cellphones worth over Rs3 million, police said.

The owner of the shop told the police that three veiled robbers forced their entry into the shop and held the security guard hostage at gunpoint. They collected cellphones and other valuables and fled. The outlaws subjected the guard to severe torture when he put up resistance against them.

The traders of Rehmat Centre gathered on Kutchehry Road and staged a protest against police. They shouted slogans against the police, demanding immediate arrest of the outlaws. The cops collected evidence from the spot and said that the accused would be caught soon with the help of CCTV footage.