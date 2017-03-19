SIALKOT - The examination staff allegedly snatched the answer sheet and question paper from a handicapped student and "jolted" him out of the examination centre as the half time passed.

The incident occurred at the examination centre established at Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Uggoki. Labourer Saeed Ahmed's son Yahiya (17) was taking 9th Class exams under Roll No 222302 being held under the supervision of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala.

He told newsmen that he was taking the biology exam while sitting on a broken chair. Meanwhile, he added, the examination staff came to him at the half time, adopted sluggish attitude toward him and asked him that he was a paralysed. Later, the examination staff snatched the answer sheet and question paper from him, when he attempted almost half of the paper. He said that examination staff asked him that he had no right to take exam there as he was badly disturbing other candidates.

He was denied to complete the exam and forced by the examination staff to go back to his home as a punishment for being a paralyzed/.

The affected handicapped candidate talking to the newsmen expressed grave concern over the shameful attitude of the staff. He said that the examination staff tried to ruin his educational carrier.

He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif and Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail to take serious note of the incident. He demanded the BISE Gujranwala should allocate the special place for the disabled candidates in all the examination centres.