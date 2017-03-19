BUREWALA - A man slaughtered his two minor sons and then committed suicide following differences with his wife who has filed a suit for dissolution of marriage.

The police said the incident occurred in Chak 503/EB in the wee hours of Saturday. The family members found dead bodies of the two children and their father and reported the incident to police in the morning.

The police said that Muhammad Khalid, resident o f Chak 503/EB had married with Tasleem Akhtar some 10 years ago and the couple was having two children. About 20 days ago, Tasleem Akhtar developed differences with her husband and left his house. She also filed a suit for the dissolution of marriage and acquisition of children in a family court in Lahore.

Khalid in the meanwhile received a court notice yesterday and tried to reconcile his wife but she denied and insisted on taking her sons' custody. In revenge, Khalid allegedly slaughtered his two sons and then self. Both the kids Zain was seven-year-old and Ehsan was nine-year-old.

In the morning, his brother's family came to their house to deliver breakfast but found door of the house locked and closed. After getting no response, they broke opened the door and saw both the kids and Khalid were laying dead. On information the police rushed to the scene and shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Burewala. The police also recovered a knife used in the incident.