FAISALABAD - Federal State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali declared yesterday that desire of the political pundits, phateechars and railokattas will never be fulfilled in Panama case decision.

"Supreme Court (SC) will give decision in Panama case in line with the law, constitution and evidence," he pointed out.

Talking to media men after a meeting at Fesco headquarters here on Saturday, Abid Sher Ali claimed that the Prime Minister and the people will accept the Supreme Court verdict in Panamagate from their heart. "Some political pundits are predicting end of the government in media on daily basis, as these political pundits, phateechars and railokattas want decision of their sweet will," he criticised. The state minister said their (opponents) desire will remain a desire and will never be fulfilled.

He claimed that they have submitted record of last 40 years in Supreme Court, however, the rivals are not having 10 years old record with them. "We will not allow them to resort to ball tempering," he added, adding that it is a wrong impression that Maryam Nawaz or someone else will be fielded in by-polls.