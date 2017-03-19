HAFIZABAD - Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad has been transferred to Gujrat. Although, no new posting has been made, yet Allah Ditta Warraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) has taken over as acting DC Hafizabad.

It is not understandable what prompted the provincial government to transfer him within six months. Soon after assuming the charge as the DC Hafizabad six months back, he started clearing Augean Stable and strived to give new look to the city. He focused his energies on punctuality in offices, promotion of education, improvement of THQ and DHQ hospitals and made the Trauma Centre, which had been lying deserted for more than two years, not only fully functional but also arranged installation of modern equipment, particularly CT Scan and ensured provision of free medicines to the patients. So much so, he also arranged lunch and dinner for patients and their attendants while motivating the Chief Executive of Gourmet which will be long remembered. He also converted the old fruit and vegetable market into a beautiful model bazaar to provide means of livelihood to scores of jobless and eliminate encroachments to some extent.

The members of civil society particularly silent majority have expressed their disapproval and dismay over the transfer of such an energetic officer who strived for clearing the mess in the area.

However, the inefficient and work shirker personnel heaved a sigh of relief due to his transfer as he focused on punctuality and better functioning of different offices.