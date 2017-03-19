MIRPUR (AJK) - As part of the operation Raddul Fasaad, at least 20 suspects were rounded up while dozens of vehicles of various kinds were impounded during checking at various localities of Mirpur City on Friday.

It was jointly conducted by the police and the army, policemen said. The army men were seen for the first time on Friday, assisting the local civil administration including police during the search and checking of the vehicles moving in the streets.

The law enforcement agencies with the coordination of Pakistan army conducted checking of the vehicles at sector F/1, main Allama Iqbal Road and other localities of the city and apprehended at least 20 suspects besides impounding their vehicles carrying blind windscreens of the vehicles.

The nabbed suspects as well as the vehicles have been shifted to the police stations concerned in the city, Additional SP Mirpur Mirza Zahid told media. The black sheets were removed from the screens of the vehicles.

The operation has also been reportedly launched in various other parts of AJK to net illegal immigrants mostly the unlawful Afghan settlers.