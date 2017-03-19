SARGODHA - Three teachers of the University of Sargodha clinched research productivity award 2015, the university declared on Saturday.

According to UoS press release, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, honoured the three teachers with the award for their prolific and innovative research inputs in the realm of sciences.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir (Physics), Prof Dr Ahmad Mukhtar Khalid (Biotechnology) and Dr Farooq Anwar (Chemistry) received the congratulatory letter by the council for their overwhelming contribution in their respective fields of research.

On the achievement, Pakistan Council for Science and Technology chairman Prof Dr Anwarul Hassan Gillani greeted UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.