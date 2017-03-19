KHANEWAL - The first and second position holders of the exams held by the Punjab Public Service Commission for the 100 posts of assistant superintendent (jail) dedicated the success to their parents and teachers.

Talking to the newsman, they said that the Almighty Allah always blesses those who trust in hardworking, devotion for the task and honesty. Qaisar Iqbal Mahar and M Sagheer further added

The Punjab Public Service Commission announces that the candidates have been recommended to the Provincial Government for appointment to the posts of assistant superintendent of jail (BS-16) in the Home Department. On December 19, 2016, it announced the list of 100 selected candidate. A total of 15,676 candidates appeared in exam. First position holder Qaisar Iqbal Mahar is resident of District Khanewal. Second position in the exam was taken by Sagheer who is resident of Basti Lyaqatabad Adda Barsati Bund Bosan Multan. He had been constable in Punjab police since June 2009.