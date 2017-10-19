KHYBER AGENCY - Tribesmen of Khuga Khel and National Logistics Cell (NLC) agreed to settle their issues pertaining to Torkham terminal through dialogue.

They have also agreed to not use undemocratic means as such approaches can cause a threat to the national interest.

In this connection, a jirga was held in the forces cantonment on Wednesday.

The jirga was attended by the elders of Khuga Khel tribe, Commandant Khyber Rifle Col Farrukh Humayun, Assistant Political Agent (APA) Landi Kotal Niaz Muhammad, Col (Retd) Iftikhar Shinwari of NLC and others.

The officials assured the tribesmen that the accord signed with the tribal of Khuga Khel would be implemented in letter and spirit. If they have any confusion, they can contact us anytime and we will remove their doubt regarding NLC terminal in Torkham.

The tribal elites expressed satisfaction over the words granted by the officials and said that the agreement had made with NLC, generally approved by the tribal that need to be applied in true spirit.

Malik Khyal Muhammad while sharing details of the meeting said that they pledged with the officials that matters of the NLC would be discussed on the table and it was a good omen for the development of the area.

Earlier, the tribal elders appraised the officials of their grievances.