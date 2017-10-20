KASUR/ GUJRANWALA/WAZIRABAD - Two dacoits were killed in different areas over the past 48 hours.

A dacoit was shot dead by two 'accomplices' after an argument over share of looted valuables on Khara Bypass in the Kasur Saddr Police precincts.

A citizen, Liaqat, called on 15 and informed the police that two dacoits shot at and injured their accomplice and fled. Kasur Saddr Police reached the spot and found a dacoit in critical condition. He identified himself as Ejaz alias Jajji of Haveli Lakha. He told the police that he argued with his two accomplices over share of looted valuables at which they shot at and injured him and fled. Police shifted the dacoit to Kasur DHQ Hospital but he died on the way. Police also recovered a pistol from him. The deceased was wanted by Kasur, Lahore and Okara Police in 33 different cases of heinous crime, police said. Raids are being conducted for arrest of the fleeing accused, they added.

In Wazirabad, the ringleader of notorious inter-district Saaba gang Shehzad Ahmad alias Saaba Gujjar was killed in a shootout while two accomplices were arrested in village Kotla Piran in jurisdiction of Sohdra Police here the other day.

Saaba Gujjar was wanted by police in different district including Gujrat, Bhimbar, Mirpur of AJK, Faisalabad and Gujranwala including Wazirabad, Sohdra and Saddr police stations in various cases of killing policemen, murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and drug pushing.

According to the Sohdra police, on a tip-off about the presence of Saaba Gujjar in the house of grandfather (maternal) in Kotlan Piran, the police carried out a raid. The policemen, however, came across intense firing by the accused, which the police retaliated besides calling in re-enforcement and cordoned off the entire area. In the ensuing crossfire, Saaba sustained two bullets in chest and died on the spot. The police managed to arrest his two accomplices identified Muhammad Amin, his brother, and Saleem Qureshi.

Further investigation is underway.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS