TOBA TEK SINGH - Three more police stations in the district have been proposed for which the DPO office has written to Punjab IGP to grant permission in this regard. After the establishment of three more police stations, the total number of police stations will raise from 11 to 14. The three new police stations have been recommended to be set up at Moongi in Gojra tehsel, Bhussi in Pirmahal tehsel and Pirmahal where existing police stations will be bifurcated into two police stations, one as a city and the other as a Saddar police station.





OUR STAFF REPORTER