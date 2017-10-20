KHUDDIAN KHAS/KASUR - Two brothers were crushed to death by a passenger train at a gate-less crossing here in Qabar Kot, Khudian Khas on Thursday.

According to locals and rescue sources, two brothers –Shafiqur Rehman, a Pak Army employee and Amir, residents of Ghangranwala, were crossing track on a bike. All of sudden fasting-moving Fareed Express train hit the bike at Qabar Kot gate-less Phattak, killing Rehman on the spot while Amir got critical injuries and were taken to General Hospital Lahore where his condition is stated to be critical.

Following the incident, the family, flanked by hundreds of locals blocked Depalpur Road by placing the dead bodies. They blamed the railways authorities for the incident, saying that non-existence of railway Phattak has been taking precious lives. After dialogue with MNA Malik Rasheed Ahmed and the DSP, the protesters dispersed after more than two hours. MNA Malik Rasheed assured the protesting people that there would be railway Phattak soon.

