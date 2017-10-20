BAHAWALNAGAR - District and Sessions Khalid Naveed Dar Thursday issued bailable arrest warrants for the Saddr Police SHO and put off hearing on a show cause served to the police officer for misbehaving with the judge during hearing of a case.

The DSJ served a show cause notice to Bahawalnagar Saddr Police SHO Shahenshah Chandio for “derogatory language and uncivilized attitude during hearing of a case.”

On Thursday, the judge resumed hearing of the show cause notice but the SHO turned up late. Upon which, the court issued bailable arrest warrants for the cop and adjourned the hearing till Oct 23.

On the other hand, taking departmental action against the SHO, Bahawalnagar DPO Attaur Rehman suspected Shahenshah Chandio. He also ordered the officer to report to the District Police Lines.

The district police officer said that prestige and honour of the judiciary would be preserved at any cost and no compromise would be made in this regard.

Meanwhile, the District Bar Association Bahawalnagar adopted a condemnation resolution against the cop over his ill-attitude. In an urgently called meeting, held with President Nazir Ahmad Akuka in the chair, the DBA members strongly condemned the derogatory and uncivilized attitude of Saddr Police SHO in the court of District and Sessions judge. The lawyers demanded stern action against Shahenshah Chandio.





OUR STAFF REPORTER