HAFIZABAD : A girl was shot dead allegedly by her brother for ‘honour’ here the other day.

According to police, Abrar Hussain of Lakarianwala village had suspected the character of his younger sister, Misbah Bibi. He asked her to refrain from going outside the house but she lent deaf ear to his advice. The other day, an argument occurred between the two which enraged Abrar and he opened fire on his sister. Resultantly, she sustained critical injuries and died instantly. The accused managed to escape the scene. Police shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.

MAN KILLED IN COLLISION

A 55-year-old man, Allah Ditta of Mohallah Syedina Siddiq-e-Akbar was crossing Pindi Bhattian Road near Qila Sahib Singh when he was hit by a speeding bike. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital from where he was referred to Lahore but he died on the way. Police registered a case against the motorcyclist who had sped away after the mishap.