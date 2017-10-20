GUJRAT:- More than 30 people including women and children were injured after they were mauled by stray dogs in various areas of Gujrat on Thursday. Rescue sources said that number of stray dogs in the city and surroundings has increased, posing a serious threat to citizens, especially the children while the municipal authorities have not taken any action to get rid of them. Doctors say a dog bite may sound a light issue but it needs special attention to it as it may eventually result into serious diseases.–INP