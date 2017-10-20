MULTAN - A local court remanded on Thursday cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi in police custody for four days for interrogation in social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch murder case.

On Thursday, the police produced the cleric in the court and demanded a 14-day physical remand. However, Judicial magistrate Pervez Khan issued orders to hand over the suspect to the Multan police on a four-day physical remand.

Mufti was caught by police from Muzaffargarh-Jhang Highway on Wednesday while trying to avert arrest. Police traced him through his cellphone location. Mufti managed to escape from the court with the alleged connivance of investigation officer of the case SI Noor Akbar after cancellation of his pre-arrest bale. Later on, Noor Akbar was suspended by the CPO and arrested by police as a case was registered against him.

Mufti’s name was included in the case as a suspect under sections 302 and 109 on the request of Qandeel’s father, Muhammad Azeem.

The social media celebrity was murdered by her real brother on July 16, 2016 in the name of honour. Police registered a case on application of Qandeel’s father in which he nominated his sons. The murderer Waseem was arrested by police and he confessed to his crime. Police suspected that Mufti, who lost his slot in Ruet-e-Hilal Committee besides an office in PTI due to the issue, provoked Qandeel’s brothers to kill her.





Our Staff Reporter