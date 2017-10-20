SIALKOT - Norwegian Ambassador in Pakistan Tore Nedrebo has assured the Sialkot exporters of their easy access to international trade markets of Norway and Europe.

He was talking to the Sialkot-based industrialists and exporters during his visit to some leading industrial units. He said that his country was keen to develop strong trade ties with Pakistan besides establishing the business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of both the countries.

Mr Tore Nedrebo stressed a need for increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Norway, saying that there was a lot of potential for increasing the mutual trade volume and benefiting and availing the opportunities of establishing the joint ventures in different trade fields.

He said that Norway was keen to boost its mutual trade ties with Pakistan. The Norwegian ambassador also witnessed the production processes of sports goods. He said that the Sialkot exporters have great potential to explore and capture the international trade markets of Norway by exporting their world-class traditional and non-tradition export products.

He also highly hailed the international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans. Earlier, the he visited Sialkot International Airport and discussed in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot airport management.

No whereabouts of

441 stolen trees

The Daska police remained unable to arrest the accused involved in the theft of 441 precious trees falling in the route of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Project near village Raajokey-Daska.

Police have registered two separate cases against more than 60 unknown accused, on the report of local officials of Irrigation and Forest Departments.

According to these FIRs, the unknown accused had cut and stolen 441 trees worth Rs1.5 million in August 2017. The police officials added that the police were investigating with no arrest so far.

MINISTER MAKES CLAIMS AT FUNCTION

Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal said that the politically mature people of Pakistan will again bring PML-N into power with the power of their votes in 2018 general elections.

He stated this while addressing the participants of a function held near Narowal. He added that the masses will prove by bringing PML-N in power in 2018 general elections that the ouster of Nawaz Sharif as prime minister from power was wrong.

KILLING: Some unknown accused killed an old man Aslam by crushing his head with repeated attacks of the bricks in village Daallowali-Sialkot. The dead body was found from Nullah Palkhu. Sialkot Cantt started investigation with no clue or arrest.

BODY FOUND: The Rescue 1122 recovered the dead body of a minor child Saeed from River Tavi near Head Marala.

He drowned in River Tavi while fishing near village Gondal. He was laid to rest in his native graveyard. A large number of people attended the funeral.

OUR STAFF REPORTER