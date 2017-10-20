ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Bol News for defying the decision of the authority.

The Pemra had directed the channel to air apology to viewers for their programme “Aisay Nahi Challay Ga” for casting aspersions against a serving officer of the armed forces but the channel failed to implement Pemra’s order.

In the said programme, hate-based comments were aired against the officer who is posted in a war zone and his name was revealed. This act of the channel was a gross violation of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015, it said.

For defiance of its order, the Pemra directed the management of the channel to reply to the show cause notice within seven days, explaining their position.

Moreover, Chief Executive Officer of Bol News was also directed for a personal hearing on October 26. In case of failure to reply within the stipulated time and non-appearance for a personal hearing, the authority shall have the right to initiate ex-parte proceedings.

The authority also directed ARY News to air apology to viewers for passing irresponsible remarks by associating an individual with Allah Almighty during its programme “The Reporter” by Arif Hameed Bhatti dated September 7.

In this regard, a show cause notice was issued to ARY News and the TV management was asked to explain their position.

After hearing the representative of the channel, analyzing the written reply and reviewing the objectionable clip, it was found that the channel had violated several clauses of Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015. The Pemra also directed the channel to appoint an in-house committee to monitor the content and provide the details to Pemra within 15 days.

The PEMRA further directed ARY News to properly utilize the time-delay mechanism.

In case of repeated violations or on non-compliance of the above order, the authority will take strict action against the channel according to Pemra laws.