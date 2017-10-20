KAMALIA - Jutt Poultry Traders Chief Executive Officer Ch Tahir Jutt condemned the prolonged power loadshedding in Kamalia city and its surrounding areas.

Talking to media, Ch Tahir Jutt said that Fesco has restarted conducting hours-long electricity loadshedding which, he added, is causing problems for power consumers and especially for small industrialists. "With the change in weather, electricity consumption has decreased significantly and, consequently, power loadshedding should have been stopped but is has been increased," he said. He urged the government to fulfil its promise of uninterrupted supply of electricity to power consumers and the commercial sector.

DEAD BODY: An elderly man was found dead near Wahgi-Jakhar Road outside Kamalia city. Residents of the area spotted the body and informed Kamalia Saddr Police. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Kamalia THQ Hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the body is yet to be identified.

ARMS RECOVERED: Kamalia Saddr Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Umar Daraz during investigation of a court case, no. 271/17, under section 324/34 of PPC. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

THEFT: Naeem, resident of Kamalia, submitted an application to the police that some unidentified persons broke into his shop near Civil Hospital the other night and stole cloth worth Rs0.4 million. Kamalia City Police registered a case.

OUR STAFF REPORTER