MULTAN - The project for installation of 100 Reverse Osmosis (RO) water filtration plants is in the final stage of completion as 70 out of total 100 plants have become functional.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha declared during inspection newly-installed RO plants at different public schools. The DC further said that the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to supply clean potable water to the citizens. “This project was evolved one year ago and it is in final stage of completion now,” he informed. He said that new rooms have been built in 100 schools of Multan under the project where RO plants have been installed. He hoped that the project would facilitate millions of citizens and students once the project is fully functional. He said that already thousands of citizens are benefitting from the project.

Earlier, the DC directed the principals of schools work hard for producing good results. He issued direction for the promotion of extra-curricular activities at the schools. He said that the Punjab Government had taken an initiative to bring local schools on par with international standards under which EL rooms were being established at all schools. “The playgroup students will enjoy play and learn environment at these rooms,” he added.

WASA PIPES GUTTED

Plastic pipes worth millions were gutted when a sudden fire broke out in the pile of pipes placed outside Wasa disposal at Chungi No 9 on Thursday. The fire fighters extinguished the blaze after hectic efforts of three hours. Wasa officials said that inquiry would be done to ascertain the cause of fire. The flame was so high that it caused suspension of Metro and Speedo bus services. Police blocked the entry to Water Works Road and traffic was diverted to alternate routes.

Our Staff Reporter