LALAMUSA - The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Motorway Police took out a rally to promote safe driving of oil tankers. To prevent accidents involving oil tankers and other motor vehicles, the safety road walk started from Pakistan State Oil Bulk Depot ChakPirana and ended at Al Ghani Petrol Station No-2 Lalamusa.

The walk consisted of oil tanker drivers from Karachi and their president Syed Faisal Abas. Drivers should check their vehicles’ engines and breaks before embarking on long journeys, said Patrolling Sub Inspector Syed Imran Jaffery. He further added that the drivers wear seat belts and carry the necessary equipment to extinguish a fire. They should also contact 1122 emergency services, he concluded. The walk was well received by the community and it was emphasised to organise more such walks to keep people aware of the road safety principles.





OUR STAFF REPORTER